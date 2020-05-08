All apartments in Greer
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:11 PM

9 Falcon Ridge Way

9 Falcon Ridge Way · (615) 945-4809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Falcon Ridge Way, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This three bedroom, two bathroom is a stunner! The kitchen comes equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built in microwave. The beautiful kitchen overlooks the dining room that has an abundance of natural light coming through. The master bedroom comes with the attached bath that includes a step in shower and separate tub. Washer and dryer included! During a sunny day enjoy the fully fenced in backyard. Pet friendly with a $250 non refundable pet fee per pet. Breed restictions apply. Zoned for Woodland Elem., Riverside Middle, and Greer High. Give us a call at 864-475-1234 to schedule an appointment and visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Falcon Ridge Way have any available units?
9 Falcon Ridge Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Falcon Ridge Way have?
Some of 9 Falcon Ridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Falcon Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
9 Falcon Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Falcon Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Falcon Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 9 Falcon Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 9 Falcon Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 9 Falcon Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Falcon Ridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Falcon Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 9 Falcon Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 9 Falcon Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 9 Falcon Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Falcon Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Falcon Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Falcon Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Falcon Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
