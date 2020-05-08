9 Falcon Ridge Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This three bedroom, two bathroom is a stunner! The kitchen comes equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built in microwave. The beautiful kitchen overlooks the dining room that has an abundance of natural light coming through. The master bedroom comes with the attached bath that includes a step in shower and separate tub. Washer and dryer included! During a sunny day enjoy the fully fenced in backyard. Pet friendly with a $250 non refundable pet fee per pet. Breed restictions apply. Zoned for Woodland Elem., Riverside Middle, and Greer High. Give us a call at 864-475-1234 to schedule an appointment and visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply.