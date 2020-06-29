67 Gr Pd 51

Amenities
Enjoy the spaciousness of this two bedroom, two and a half bath town home! Large living room, galley kitchen, and lots of storage space! Master suite includes a walk in closet with plenty of hanging space.
Located:
2.5 miles from Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, 830 S Buncombe Rd, Greer, SC 29650
5.8 miles to FedEx Ship Center, 3080 Gateway Dr, Greer, SC 29651
6.6 miles to Patewood Medical Campus, 200 C Patewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29615
7.3 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651
8.1 miles to Bob Jones University
9.8 miles to Paris Mountain State Park
11.0 miles to Proterra Inc., 1 Whitlee Ct, Greenville, SC 29607
11.8 miles to Falls Park on the Reedy, 601 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
14.7 miles to Furman University
Lease Terms:
12 months.Deposit Required Listed deposit is minimum & may increase due to risk factors Smoke Free Property. Pets conditional. Application fees, background, credit checks apply.Renters insurance required. Call 864-735-7767 for viewing.