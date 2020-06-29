All apartments in Greer
Find more places like 67 Gr Pd 51.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greer, SC
/
67 Gr Pd 51
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:03 AM

67 Gr Pd 51

67 Spring Crossing Circle · (864) 735-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

67 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Enjoy the spaciousness of this two bedroom, two and a half bath town home! Large living room, galley kitchen, and lots of storage space! Master suite includes a walk in closet with plenty of hanging space.

Located:
2.5 miles from Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, 830 S Buncombe Rd, Greer, SC 29650
5.8 miles to FedEx Ship Center, 3080 Gateway Dr, Greer, SC 29651
6.6 miles to Patewood Medical Campus, 200 C Patewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29615
7.3 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651
8.1 miles to Bob Jones University
9.8 miles to Paris Mountain State Park
11.0 miles to Proterra Inc., 1 Whitlee Ct, Greenville, SC 29607
11.8 miles to Falls Park on the Reedy, 601 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
14.7 miles to Furman University

Lease Terms:
12 months.Deposit Required Listed deposit is minimum & may increase due to risk factors Smoke Free Property. Pets conditional. Application fees, background, credit checks apply.Renters insurance required. Call 864-735-7767 for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Gr Pd 51 have any available units?
67 Gr Pd 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greer, SC.
What amenities does 67 Gr Pd 51 have?
Some of 67 Gr Pd 51's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Gr Pd 51 currently offering any rent specials?
67 Gr Pd 51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Gr Pd 51 pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Gr Pd 51 is pet friendly.
Does 67 Gr Pd 51 offer parking?
Yes, 67 Gr Pd 51 offers parking.
Does 67 Gr Pd 51 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Gr Pd 51 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Gr Pd 51 have a pool?
No, 67 Gr Pd 51 does not have a pool.
Does 67 Gr Pd 51 have accessible units?
No, 67 Gr Pd 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Gr Pd 51 have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Gr Pd 51 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Gr Pd 51 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 67 Gr Pd 51 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 67 Gr Pd 51?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue
Greer, SC 29651
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive
Greer, SC 29650
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir
Greer, SC 29650
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln
Greer, SC 29650

Similar Pages

Greer 1 BedroomsGreer 2 Bedrooms
Greer Apartments with GaragesGreer Dog Friendly Apartments
Greer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity