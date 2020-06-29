67 Gr Pd 51

Amenities

pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Enjoy the spaciousness of this two bedroom, two and a half bath town home! Large living room, galley kitchen, and lots of storage space! Master suite includes a walk in closet with plenty of hanging space.



Located:

2.5 miles from Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, 830 S Buncombe Rd, Greer, SC 29650

5.8 miles to FedEx Ship Center, 3080 Gateway Dr, Greer, SC 29651

6.6 miles to Patewood Medical Campus, 200 C Patewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29615

7.3 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651

8.1 miles to Bob Jones University

9.8 miles to Paris Mountain State Park

11.0 miles to Proterra Inc., 1 Whitlee Ct, Greenville, SC 29607

11.8 miles to Falls Park on the Reedy, 601 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601

14.7 miles to Furman University



Lease Terms:

12 months.Deposit Required Listed deposit is minimum & may increase due to risk factors Smoke Free Property. Pets conditional. Application fees, background, credit checks apply.Renters insurance required. Call 864-735-7767 for viewing.