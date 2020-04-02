All apartments in Greer
301 W Arlington Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:24 PM

301 W Arlington Avenue

301 West Arlington Avenue · (864) 567-3004
Location

301 West Arlington Avenue, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$990

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Historic downtown Greer 2 BR, 1 BA bungalow home w/hardwoods in the bedrooms, kitchen has eat in area with a new stove & refrigerator, and a laundry room with washer / dryer hookups. The cute utility shed is to store you lawn equipment and other things. Close enough to walk downtown for all the events and shopping that Greer has now. Great neighborhood and location. In the city limits, so trash & yard debris pick up is included. No smoking or vaping inside or on the property. 1 small dog allowed with a $375 non-refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 W Arlington Avenue have any available units?
301 W Arlington Avenue has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 W Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 301 W Arlington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 W Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 W Arlington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 W Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 W Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 301 W Arlington Avenue offer parking?
No, 301 W Arlington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 301 W Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 W Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 W Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 W Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 W Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 W Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 W Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 W Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 W Arlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 W Arlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
