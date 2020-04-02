301 W Arlington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Historic downtown Greer 2 BR, 1 BA bungalow home w/hardwoods in the bedrooms, kitchen has eat in area with a new stove & refrigerator, and a laundry room with washer / dryer hookups. The cute utility shed is to store you lawn equipment and other things. Close enough to walk downtown for all the events and shopping that Greer has now. Great neighborhood and location. In the city limits, so trash & yard debris pick up is included. No smoking or vaping inside or on the property. 1 small dog allowed with a $375 non-refundable deposit.