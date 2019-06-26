All apartments in Greer
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:19 PM

15 Tack Lane

15 Tack Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1199118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Tack Lane, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single-family home located in Greer, SC will be available soon for applications and move-in! It offers 1,568 square feet of living space, including 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and much more! 

Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for self-showings AND new applications! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com.

Please note. Applications will not be accepted until the home is ready for viewing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Tack Lane have any available units?
15 Tack Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 Tack Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15 Tack Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Tack Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Tack Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15 Tack Lane offer parking?
No, 15 Tack Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15 Tack Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Tack Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Tack Lane have a pool?
No, 15 Tack Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15 Tack Lane have accessible units?
No, 15 Tack Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Tack Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Tack Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Tack Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Tack Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
