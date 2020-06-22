All apartments in Greer
Find more places like 132 Bascom Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greer, SC
/
132 Bascom Ct
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

132 Bascom Ct

132 Bascom Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

132 Bascom Court, Greer, SC 29650

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Wonderful family home on a bass pond. Three large bedrooms, nicely sized family friendly common areas, separate dining room and office space. Nice yard with a patio for grilling out back. Washer & dryer included. Come and see this terrific home. Pet friendly with a non refundable pet fee per pet, breed restictions apply. Zoned for Woodland Elementary, Riverside Middle and Riverside High School.

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Bascom Ct have any available units?
132 Bascom Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greer, SC.
What amenities does 132 Bascom Ct have?
Some of 132 Bascom Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Bascom Ct currently offering any rent specials?
132 Bascom Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Bascom Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Bascom Ct is pet friendly.
Does 132 Bascom Ct offer parking?
No, 132 Bascom Ct does not offer parking.
Does 132 Bascom Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Bascom Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Bascom Ct have a pool?
No, 132 Bascom Ct does not have a pool.
Does 132 Bascom Ct have accessible units?
No, 132 Bascom Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Bascom Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Bascom Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Bascom Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Bascom Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue
Greer, SC 29651
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive
Greer, SC 29650
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir
Greer, SC 29650
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln
Greer, SC 29650

Similar Pages

Greer 1 BedroomsGreer 2 Bedrooms
Greer 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreer Dog Friendly Apartments
Greer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCShelby, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College