132 Bascom Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Wonderful family home on a bass pond. Three large bedrooms, nicely sized family friendly common areas, separate dining room and office space. Nice yard with a patio for grilling out back. Washer & dryer included. Come and see this terrific home. Pet friendly with a non refundable pet fee per pet, breed restictions apply. Zoned for Woodland Elementary, Riverside Middle and Riverside High School.



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.