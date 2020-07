Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dog grooming area e-payments fire pit hot tub internet cafe

The Mills Apartment Homes feature charming amenities and exceptional community perks. Whether you're a student, a professional, a family, or anyone in between, you'll have everything you need to live well in our garden community. Picture a leisurely Sunday afternoon. After a warm, sunny day lounging by our shimmering outdoor swimming pool, you walk home along the tranquil pond on the community grounds. To prepare for the work week, you wash a couple loads of laundry and put your clothes away in your oversized walk-in closet. Then you spend the rest of your evening in your well-appointed kitchen, preparing meals for the week with the help of your energy-efficient appliances.