Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room courtyard guest parking key fob access media room new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes. Residents’ pool, clubroom and outdoor terrace with Greenville skyline views. Studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Just five minutes from Downtown. Your contemporary apartment home in Historic Greenville ties together the best blend of city and neighborhood living.