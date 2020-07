Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar guest suite internet access

Welcome to Crestmont at Thornblade, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting and impeccable amenities. Located on Crestmont Way and The Parkway, Crestmont at Thornblade is right off I-85 and just 15 minutes from downtown Greenville, SC.



With such an attractive address, it’s only fitting to have an equally charming selection of newly renovated units. Crestmont at Thornblade offers unique one, two and three-bedroom renovated apartments that include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-plank flooring, plantation cordless blinds, smart thermostats, washer/dryer hookups and spacious closets just to name a few.



Take a swim in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community or have a day out hitting tennis balls at our double courts. If you're looking for a home with a great location or want to experience the perks of a wonderful newly renovated apartment home, Crestmont at Thornblade is the place for you in Greenville. You deserve the