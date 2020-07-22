24 Carolina Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful all brick 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is in a well established neighborhood! The beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the living room and bedrooms! The living room is large and great for family gatherings. The fireplace is a great center piece but is for aesthetics only. The kitchen is updated with an abundance of lovely white cabinets and stainless steel package that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. There is a farmhouse kitchen sink as well. Both bedrooms are spacious in size and share the centrally located bathroom. The bathroom offers a single vanity and a tub/shower combo. Washer/dryer will convey. Enjoy the large backyard that is fenced in. The storage shed is available but is "as-is". Pets negotiable with a $250 per pet fee. Zoned for Sara Collins Elementary, Beck Middle, and J.L. Mann High! Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.