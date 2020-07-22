All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:30 AM

24 Carolina Avenue

24 Carolina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24 Carolina Avenue, Greenville, SC 29607

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful all brick 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is in a well established neighborhood! The beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the living room and bedrooms! The living room is large and great for family gatherings. The fireplace is a great center piece but is for aesthetics only. The kitchen is updated with an abundance of lovely white cabinets and stainless steel package that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. There is a farmhouse kitchen sink as well. Both bedrooms are spacious in size and share the centrally located bathroom. The bathroom offers a single vanity and a tub/shower combo. Washer/dryer will convey. Enjoy the large backyard that is fenced in. The storage shed is available but is "as-is". Pets negotiable with a $250 per pet fee. Zoned for Sara Collins Elementary, Beck Middle, and J.L. Mann High! Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Carolina Avenue have any available units?
24 Carolina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Carolina Avenue have?
Some of 24 Carolina Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Carolina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24 Carolina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Carolina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Carolina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 24 Carolina Avenue offer parking?
No, 24 Carolina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 24 Carolina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Carolina Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Carolina Avenue have a pool?
No, 24 Carolina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24 Carolina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24 Carolina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Carolina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Carolina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
