Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:01 PM

18 Poinsett Avenue

18 Poinsett Avenue · (864) 309-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Poinsett Avenue, Greenville, SC 29601
Viola Street Area

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/15/2020 Downtown North main living and walkability to Stone Ave shops and restaurants. This is a charming home located in the East Park Historic District. It features nice hardwood floors throughout. House has been updated but most its original finishes were kept. Built in shelving next to fireplace. French doors in the formal dining room. Kitchen has an island and cabinet space. Off street parking in the back reserved for this unit. Unfinished basement for storage. Third bedroom is upstairs and is a studio with its own bathroom and kitchen area. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING ALLOWED in the property including Porch Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Small pets will be considered. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Tankless Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator (Upstairs in Studio) Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas Trash: City Pickup Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: Stone Elementary Middle School: League Middle High School: Greenville High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Poinsett Avenue have any available units?
18 Poinsett Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Poinsett Avenue have?
Some of 18 Poinsett Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Poinsett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18 Poinsett Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Poinsett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Poinsett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18 Poinsett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18 Poinsett Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18 Poinsett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Poinsett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Poinsett Avenue have a pool?
No, 18 Poinsett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18 Poinsett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18 Poinsett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Poinsett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Poinsett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
