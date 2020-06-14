18 Poinsett Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/15/2020 Downtown North main living and walkability to Stone Ave shops and restaurants. This is a charming home located in the East Park Historic District. It features nice hardwood floors throughout. House has been updated but most its original finishes were kept. Built in shelving next to fireplace. French doors in the formal dining room. Kitchen has an island and cabinet space. Off street parking in the back reserved for this unit. Unfinished basement for storage. Third bedroom is upstairs and is a studio with its own bathroom and kitchen area. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING ALLOWED in the property including Porch Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Small pets will be considered. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Tankless Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator (Upstairs in Studio) Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas Trash: City Pickup Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: Stone Elementary Middle School: League Middle High School: Greenville High