Greenville, SC
109 Old Augusta Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:18 AM

109 Old Augusta Road

109 Old Augusta Road · (864) 309-0201
Location

109 Old Augusta Road, Greenville, SC 29605
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. It has hardwood floors in the living room, dining, and bedrooms. Large living area with a fireplace and built-in shelving. Kitchen has access to the large backyard. Kitchen features granite countertops and appliances - stove and refrigerator, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. Exterior features include a nice front porch and a wrap around driveway. This home is convenient to Downtown Greenville, Augusta St shops and restaurants, and has easy access to interstates. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING Pet Stipulations: NO PETS Fenced-In Yard: Yes Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Electric Heat Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: Blythe Elementary Academy Middle School: Hughes Middle Academy High School: Greenville High Academy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Old Augusta Road have any available units?
109 Old Augusta Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Old Augusta Road have?
Some of 109 Old Augusta Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Old Augusta Road currently offering any rent specials?
109 Old Augusta Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Old Augusta Road pet-friendly?
No, 109 Old Augusta Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 109 Old Augusta Road offer parking?
No, 109 Old Augusta Road does not offer parking.
Does 109 Old Augusta Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Old Augusta Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Old Augusta Road have a pool?
No, 109 Old Augusta Road does not have a pool.
Does 109 Old Augusta Road have accessible units?
No, 109 Old Augusta Road does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Old Augusta Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Old Augusta Road has units with dishwashers.
