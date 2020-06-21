109 Old Augusta Road

Amenities

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. It has hardwood floors in the living room, dining, and bedrooms. Large living area with a fireplace and built-in shelving. Kitchen has access to the large backyard. Kitchen features granite countertops and appliances - stove and refrigerator, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. Exterior features include a nice front porch and a wrap around driveway. This home is convenient to Downtown Greenville, Augusta St shops and restaurants, and has easy access to interstates. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING Pet Stipulations: NO PETS Fenced-In Yard: Yes Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Electric Heat Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: Blythe Elementary Academy Middle School: Hughes Middle Academy High School: Greenville High Academy