All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like 804 John Thomas Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
804 John Thomas Way
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:40 AM

804 John Thomas Way

804 John Thomas Way · (864) 432-1793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

804 John Thomas Way, Greenville County, SC 29651

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, schools! The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features a gas log fireplace for those chilly nights. The kitchen is a chef's dream with the abundance of cabinetry, granite countertops, sleek black appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave) and has an adjoining dining room. The master suite is your own slice of paradise with its own en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Both the secondary bedrooms share a centrally located hall bath. There is a bonus room that could make a great home office. Washer & dryer hookups. Outside there is a patio for weekend cookouts. Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable fee. Neighborhood has a pool. Zoned for Crestview Elementary, Greer Middle, and Greer High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 John Thomas Way have any available units?
804 John Thomas Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 804 John Thomas Way have?
Some of 804 John Thomas Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 John Thomas Way currently offering any rent specials?
804 John Thomas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 John Thomas Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 John Thomas Way is pet friendly.
Does 804 John Thomas Way offer parking?
Yes, 804 John Thomas Way offers parking.
Does 804 John Thomas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 John Thomas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 John Thomas Way have a pool?
Yes, 804 John Thomas Way has a pool.
Does 804 John Thomas Way have accessible units?
No, 804 John Thomas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 804 John Thomas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 John Thomas Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 John Thomas Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 John Thomas Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 804 John Thomas Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd
Taylors, SC 29687
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd
Greer, SC 29650
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street
Greenville, SC 29615

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SC
Wade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity