804 John Thomas Way

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, schools! The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features a gas log fireplace for those chilly nights. The kitchen is a chef's dream with the abundance of cabinetry, granite countertops, sleek black appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave) and has an adjoining dining room. The master suite is your own slice of paradise with its own en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Both the secondary bedrooms share a centrally located hall bath. There is a bonus room that could make a great home office. Washer & dryer hookups. Outside there is a patio for weekend cookouts. Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable fee. Neighborhood has a pool. Zoned for Crestview Elementary, Greer Middle, and Greer High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.