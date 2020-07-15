All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

454 Peaksview Drive

454 Peaksview Drive · (864) 432-1793
Location

454 Peaksview Drive, Greenville County, SC 29681

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 22

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1914 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer construction!! Exceptional 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch that's convenient to Five Forks and minutes from interstates. Open floorplan concept with spacious Living Room. Gourmet Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, to include refrigerator! Master has en suite Bath with dual sink extended vanity, garden soak tub, & step in shower. Rear patio & level yard. NO PETS! Zoned for Rudolph Gordan Elementary, Riverside Middle, Mauldin High. Call for a showing today before this one is gone!

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Peaksview Drive have any available units?
454 Peaksview Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 454 Peaksview Drive have?
Some of 454 Peaksview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 Peaksview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
454 Peaksview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Peaksview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 454 Peaksview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 454 Peaksview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 454 Peaksview Drive offers parking.
Does 454 Peaksview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Peaksview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Peaksview Drive have a pool?
No, 454 Peaksview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 454 Peaksview Drive have accessible units?
No, 454 Peaksview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Peaksview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 Peaksview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 Peaksview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 454 Peaksview Drive has units with air conditioning.
