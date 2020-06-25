All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like
420 Oconner Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
420 Oconner Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

420 Oconner Ct

420 O Conner Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

420 O Conner Court, Greenville County, SC 29609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great 3BR/2BA near downtown Greenville, Cul De Sac - Property Id: 300823

Clean 3 BR 2 Ba home. Quiet, Cul-De-Sac, homes on one side of the street. Great neighborhood.

5 minutes from downtown Greenville, Bon Secours arena, Furman Univ and Bob Jones Univ. Close to schools, shopping, and swamp Rabbit trail.

Wood floors in entry, hall, and living room. Carpet in all 3 BR. 1200 Sq ft. Great A/C and forced air heat. Home is very well insulated. Low heating and cooling costs even in extreme temps.

Large Master bedroom with alcove for dresser, desk, etc. Full bath and walk in closet in Master.

BR 2 and 3 are large bedrooms with Walk in closets that have been maximized for storage. Second full bath is off the main Hallway

Large kitchen with excellent appliances. Stove, built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Dining room is open to the kitchen and Livingroom

Laundry hook ups and storage area off main hall. Large attic with stair access for storage.

Large Front yard and great front porch to enjoy the evening sun. 12 x 32 storage building included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300823
Property Id 300823

(RLNE5857000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St
Greenville, SC 29615
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard
Greenville, SC 29607
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd
Greenville, SC 29650
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101
Greenville, SC 29609
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr
Greenville, SC 29615
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 420 Oconner Ct have any available units?
420 Oconner Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville County, SC.
What amenities does 420 Oconner Ct have?
Some of 420 Oconner Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Oconner Ct currently offering any rent specials?
420 Oconner Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Oconner Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Oconner Ct is pet friendly.
Does 420 Oconner Ct offer parking?
No, 420 Oconner Ct does not offer parking.
Does 420 Oconner Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Oconner Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Oconner Ct have a pool?
No, 420 Oconner Ct does not have a pool.
Does 420 Oconner Ct have accessible units?
No, 420 Oconner Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Oconner Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Oconner Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Oconner Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 Oconner Ct has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SCWade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford CollegeUniversity of GeorgiaAthens Technical CollegeFurman