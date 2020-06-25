420 Oconner Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

Great 3BR/2BA near downtown Greenville, Cul De Sac - Property Id: 300823



Clean 3 BR 2 Ba home. Quiet, Cul-De-Sac, homes on one side of the street. Great neighborhood.



5 minutes from downtown Greenville, Bon Secours arena, Furman Univ and Bob Jones Univ. Close to schools, shopping, and swamp Rabbit trail.



Wood floors in entry, hall, and living room. Carpet in all 3 BR. 1200 Sq ft. Great A/C and forced air heat. Home is very well insulated. Low heating and cooling costs even in extreme temps.



Large Master bedroom with alcove for dresser, desk, etc. Full bath and walk in closet in Master.



BR 2 and 3 are large bedrooms with Walk in closets that have been maximized for storage. Second full bath is off the main Hallway



Large kitchen with excellent appliances. Stove, built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Dining room is open to the kitchen and Livingroom



Laundry hook ups and storage area off main hall. Large attic with stair access for storage.



Large Front yard and great front porch to enjoy the evening sun. 12 x 32 storage building included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300823

