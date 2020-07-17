38 Kelsey Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

5 BR 2 1/2 Bath 2story home 3080SF built in 2010. Easy access to Airport. This beautiful home is located in an area where there is easy access to I85 and I26. the Woodruff Rd corridor known for great shopping and restaurants. You will feel worlds away from the hustle and bustle but yet you are just minutes away from all the conveniences! Kelsey Glen boasts a Community Pool, Cabana, and play area. Pool is a 2 minute walk.



Large Master bdrm with custom closet. Huge bonus room that can be a bedroom.

