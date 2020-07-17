All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like 38 Kelsey Glen.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

38 Kelsey Glen

38 Kelsey Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

38 Kelsey Glen Lane, Greenville County, SC 29681

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful and Spacious 5 Bdrm Home in Five Forks - Property Id: 5871

5 BR 2 1/2 Bath 2story home 3080SF built in 2010. Easy access to Airport. This beautiful home is located in an area where there is easy access to I85 and I26. the Woodruff Rd corridor known for great shopping and restaurants. You will feel worlds away from the hustle and bustle but yet you are just minutes away from all the conveniences! Kelsey Glen boasts a Community Pool, Cabana, and play area. Pool is a 2 minute walk.

Large Master bdrm with custom closet. Huge bonus room that can be a bedroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5871
Property Id 5871

(RLNE5856968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Kelsey Glen have any available units?
38 Kelsey Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville County, SC.
What amenities does 38 Kelsey Glen have?
Some of 38 Kelsey Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Kelsey Glen currently offering any rent specials?
38 Kelsey Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Kelsey Glen pet-friendly?
No, 38 Kelsey Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 38 Kelsey Glen offer parking?
No, 38 Kelsey Glen does not offer parking.
Does 38 Kelsey Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Kelsey Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Kelsey Glen have a pool?
Yes, 38 Kelsey Glen has a pool.
Does 38 Kelsey Glen have accessible units?
No, 38 Kelsey Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Kelsey Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Kelsey Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Kelsey Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Kelsey Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

