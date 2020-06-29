All apartments in Greenville County
24 Fairchild Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

24 Fairchild Way

24 Fairchild Way · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24 Fairchild Way, Greenville County, SC 29607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 Fairchild Way · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
24 Fairchild Way Available 08/01/20 Great Location Off of Woodruff Rd! Spacious Townhome - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020

**LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED**

Enjoy this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the Townes at Cardinal Creek subdivision. Located right off of Woodruff Rd and very convenient to all shopping, restaurants, the new Fresh Market, minutes to Downtown Greenville and easy access to both I385 and I85. It features hardwood floors in the foyer that opens into Living/Dining room with cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen has lots of upgrades - granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, upgraded kitchen cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom on main floor with upgraded master bathroom with walk-in closet, shower with glass door and surround tile and garden tub. 2 Bedrooms upstairs and Den area. HOA takes care of lawn maintenance, garbage pick-up, mulch and exterior maintenance. Washer and Dryer provided.

Call us for a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING ALLOWED in the property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas
Electric Company: Laurens Electric
Trash: HOA pays for trash pick up - Wednesday
Cable/ Internet: ATT
Elementary School: Mauldin Elementary
Middle School: Mauldin Middle
High School: Mauldin High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3045278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Fairchild Way have any available units?
24 Fairchild Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Fairchild Way have?
Some of 24 Fairchild Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Fairchild Way currently offering any rent specials?
24 Fairchild Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Fairchild Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Fairchild Way is pet friendly.
Does 24 Fairchild Way offer parking?
Yes, 24 Fairchild Way offers parking.
Does 24 Fairchild Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Fairchild Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Fairchild Way have a pool?
No, 24 Fairchild Way does not have a pool.
Does 24 Fairchild Way have accessible units?
No, 24 Fairchild Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Fairchild Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Fairchild Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Fairchild Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Fairchild Way has units with air conditioning.
