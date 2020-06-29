Amenities

24 Fairchild Way Available 08/01/20 Great Location Off of Woodruff Rd! Spacious Townhome - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



**LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED**



Enjoy this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the Townes at Cardinal Creek subdivision. Located right off of Woodruff Rd and very convenient to all shopping, restaurants, the new Fresh Market, minutes to Downtown Greenville and easy access to both I385 and I85. It features hardwood floors in the foyer that opens into Living/Dining room with cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen has lots of upgrades - granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, upgraded kitchen cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom on main floor with upgraded master bathroom with walk-in closet, shower with glass door and surround tile and garden tub. 2 Bedrooms upstairs and Den area. HOA takes care of lawn maintenance, garbage pick-up, mulch and exterior maintenance. Washer and Dryer provided.



Call us for a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING ALLOWED in the property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas

Electric Company: Laurens Electric

Trash: HOA pays for trash pick up - Wednesday

Cable/ Internet: ATT

Elementary School: Mauldin Elementary

Middle School: Mauldin Middle

High School: Mauldin High



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3045278)