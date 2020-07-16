All apartments in Greenville County
1126 n hwy 25
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

1126 n hwy 25

1126 North Highway 25 · (828) 329-9660
Location

1126 North Highway 25, Greenville County, SC 29690

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious apartment close to Swamp Rabbit Trail - Property Id: 300728

Apartment totally remodeled.
With new bathroom fixtures. Painted walls. Fully furnished.
With its on tv. Comes with dishes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300728
Property Id 300728

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

