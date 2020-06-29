Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

108 Collier Lane Available 08/01/20 Greer - 4Bd/2.5Ba - 2908 SF - Carlyle Point - This home on Greenville's Eastside has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus a bonus room. Hardwoods throughout main level with exception of the laundry room. Large dining room with butler's pantry and a living room. Great room has a fireplace with gas logs. All appliance and washer/dryer included. Large kitchen with breakfast room. All bedrooms upstairs with carpet. Master includes double vanity in bathroom, garden tub and separate shower, as well as walk in closet. Home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot and is conveniently located to Pelham Rd and I-85. 2-car garage. Non-smoking or vaping home. Pets negotiable.



Directions: Pelham Road to Boiling Springs Rd. At light turn left on Devenger Rd. About 1/2 mile on right is Carlyle Point Take first right on Collier Lane.Home is at the end of the cul de sac.



Schools: Pelham Rd, Greenville, Eastside



(RLNE5902394)