Greenville County, SC
108 Collier Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

108 Collier Lane

108 Collier Lane · (864) 250-4180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

108 Collier Lane, Greenville County, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Collier Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
108 Collier Lane Available 08/01/20 Greer - 4Bd/2.5Ba - 2908 SF - Carlyle Point - This home on Greenville's Eastside has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus a bonus room. Hardwoods throughout main level with exception of the laundry room. Large dining room with butler's pantry and a living room. Great room has a fireplace with gas logs. All appliance and washer/dryer included. Large kitchen with breakfast room. All bedrooms upstairs with carpet. Master includes double vanity in bathroom, garden tub and separate shower, as well as walk in closet. Home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot and is conveniently located to Pelham Rd and I-85. 2-car garage. Non-smoking or vaping home. Pets negotiable.

Directions: Pelham Road to Boiling Springs Rd. At light turn left on Devenger Rd. About 1/2 mile on right is Carlyle Point Take first right on Collier Lane.Home is at the end of the cul de sac.

Schools: Pelham Rd, Greenville, Eastside

(RLNE5902394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Collier Lane have any available units?
108 Collier Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Collier Lane have?
Some of 108 Collier Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Collier Lane currently offering any rent specials?
108 Collier Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Collier Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Collier Lane is pet friendly.
Does 108 Collier Lane offer parking?
Yes, 108 Collier Lane offers parking.
Does 108 Collier Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Collier Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Collier Lane have a pool?
No, 108 Collier Lane does not have a pool.
Does 108 Collier Lane have accessible units?
No, 108 Collier Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Collier Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Collier Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Collier Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Collier Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
