All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like 104 Belmont Stakes Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
104 Belmont Stakes Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

104 Belmont Stakes Way

104 Belmont Stakes Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

104 Belmont Stakes Way, Greenville County, SC 29615

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a bonus room located in the beautiful Lexington Place Subdivision. This open floor plan concept is a must see! The kitchen appliance package includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and microwave. The kitchen over looks in the dining room that features wall to ceiling windows for an abundant amount of natural light. Relax by the wood burning fireplace on a chilly night or sit back in living room and enjoy the extra natural light. TV, couch and dining room furniture will remain. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with tray ceilings and a California closet. Dual vanities, garden tub, and stand up shower are located in the master bath. All new toilets with vanity cabinets above. The benefits of this home do not stop on the inside. Outside you will enjoy the fully fenced backyard. Landscaping is included. Storage shed in rear yard is available for use however the storage closet in garage will remain locked. Jacuzzi is not for tenant use. Pet friendly with a non refundable $250 pet fee. Only 1 small dog allowed, no cats. Zoned for Pelham Road Elementary, Greenville Middle, and JL Mann High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Belmont Stakes Way have any available units?
104 Belmont Stakes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville County, SC.
What amenities does 104 Belmont Stakes Way have?
Some of 104 Belmont Stakes Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Belmont Stakes Way currently offering any rent specials?
104 Belmont Stakes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Belmont Stakes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Belmont Stakes Way is pet friendly.
Does 104 Belmont Stakes Way offer parking?
Yes, 104 Belmont Stakes Way offers parking.
Does 104 Belmont Stakes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Belmont Stakes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Belmont Stakes Way have a pool?
No, 104 Belmont Stakes Way does not have a pool.
Does 104 Belmont Stakes Way have accessible units?
No, 104 Belmont Stakes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Belmont Stakes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Belmont Stakes Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Belmont Stakes Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Belmont Stakes Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Greyeagle
4551 Old Spartanburg Rd
Taylors, SC 29687
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct
Greenville, SC 29615
Link Apartments West End
25 River St
Greenville, SC 29601
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive
Greenville, SC 29609

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SC
Wade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman