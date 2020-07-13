104 Belmont Stakes Way

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a bonus room located in the beautiful Lexington Place Subdivision. This open floor plan concept is a must see! The kitchen appliance package includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and microwave. The kitchen over looks in the dining room that features wall to ceiling windows for an abundant amount of natural light. Relax by the wood burning fireplace on a chilly night or sit back in living room and enjoy the extra natural light. TV, couch and dining room furniture will remain. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with tray ceilings and a California closet. Dual vanities, garden tub, and stand up shower are located in the master bath. All new toilets with vanity cabinets above. The benefits of this home do not stop on the inside. Outside you will enjoy the fully fenced backyard. Landscaping is included. Storage shed in rear yard is available for use however the storage closet in garage will remain locked. Jacuzzi is not for tenant use. Pet friendly with a non refundable $250 pet fee. Only 1 small dog allowed, no cats. Zoned for Pelham Road Elementary, Greenville Middle, and JL Mann High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.