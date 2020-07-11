29 Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC with move-in specials

Though the little stream that gave this city its name is no longer, don't fear that you'll be lacking in natural features: in Goose Creek, you'll be up to your ears in mountains, parks, and beaches.

Goose Creek is just 15 minutes outside North Charleston, and is a picturesque city complete with a white steeple church. The young and old flock to Goose Creek for the proximity to South Carolina’s gorgeous beaches and miles of hiking and biking trails. There are over 10 parks to host your next shindig, complete with grills, playgrounds, and volleyball courts. If you can’t make it to the beach, then take a short drive to one of two lakes within the city limits. War re-enactments occur frequently here. If you decide this could be your hobby, start practicing your cry of "The British are coming!" Just be kind to your neighbors and try to not do this at 3 am. Goose Creek is a city made for the person who loves the outdoors, but there truly is something for everyone. See more