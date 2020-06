Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Cute rental home located in Boulder Bluff - Home has gotten a complete face-lift including completely remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and windows. Ceramic tub, upgraded appliances. NO CARPET HERE! Great wood floors in all bedrooms and living room. Comes with washer and dryer. Plenty of yard and lots of parking space.

Pets negotiable with $250.00 non refundable deposit. Limit 1 pet. Medium/small dog or 1 cat.



