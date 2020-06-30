All apartments in Georgetown County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:10 AM

623 Pinehurst Ln.

623 Pinehurst Lane · (843) 237-4241
Location

623 Pinehurst Lane, Georgetown County, SC 29585

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Located in the desirable True Blue community, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath patio home offers a very spacious living room with sliders that lead to the inviting screened porch, and kitchen with an island and a cozy dining area. Master en suite features a very generous walk-in closet and bathroom with a double vanity. Second bedroom is also an en suite. The home will be getting new carpet in all of the bedrooms. True Blue offers a golf course as well as a community pool and tennis courts. This one will not last long! Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, basic internet, and pest control. No Pets. Available in August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Pinehurst Ln. have any available units?
623 Pinehurst Ln. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 623 Pinehurst Ln. have?
Some of 623 Pinehurst Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Pinehurst Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
623 Pinehurst Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Pinehurst Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 623 Pinehurst Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown County.
Does 623 Pinehurst Ln. offer parking?
No, 623 Pinehurst Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 623 Pinehurst Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Pinehurst Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Pinehurst Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 623 Pinehurst Ln. has a pool.
Does 623 Pinehurst Ln. have accessible units?
No, 623 Pinehurst Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Pinehurst Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Pinehurst Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Pinehurst Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Pinehurst Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
