623 Pinehurst Ln.

Located in the desirable True Blue community, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath patio home offers a very spacious living room with sliders that lead to the inviting screened porch, and kitchen with an island and a cozy dining area. Master en suite features a very generous walk-in closet and bathroom with a double vanity. Second bedroom is also an en suite. The home will be getting new carpet in all of the bedrooms. True Blue offers a golf course as well as a community pool and tennis courts. This one will not last long! Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, basic internet, and pest control. No Pets. Available in August.