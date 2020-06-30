108 Salt Marsh Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

SIX MONTH LEASE ONLY. AVAILABLE OCTOBER. Can be shown now through Memorial Day with a 24 hour notice. This second level, two bedroom, two bath condo is offered fully furnished. It is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove community. Kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are provided. It is within walking distance to the community pool and has an uncovered deck for relaxing. Located right off of Highway 17, you are just minutes away from everything the Pawleys Island/Litchfield area has to offer, shopping, dining, and specialty shops just to name a few. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, basic cable, and basic internet. NO PETS.