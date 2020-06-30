All apartments in Georgetown County
108 Salt Marsh Circle
108 Salt Marsh Circle

108 Salt Marsh Circle · (843) 237-4241
Location

108 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC 29585

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
SIX MONTH LEASE ONLY. AVAILABLE OCTOBER. Can be shown now through Memorial Day with a 24 hour notice. This second level, two bedroom, two bath condo is offered fully furnished. It is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove community. Kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are provided. It is within walking distance to the community pool and has an uncovered deck for relaxing. Located right off of Highway 17, you are just minutes away from everything the Pawleys Island/Litchfield area has to offer, shopping, dining, and specialty shops just to name a few. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, basic cable, and basic internet. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Salt Marsh Circle have any available units?
108 Salt Marsh Circle has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Salt Marsh Circle have?
Some of 108 Salt Marsh Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Salt Marsh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
108 Salt Marsh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Salt Marsh Circle pet-friendly?
No, 108 Salt Marsh Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown County.
Does 108 Salt Marsh Circle offer parking?
No, 108 Salt Marsh Circle does not offer parking.
Does 108 Salt Marsh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Salt Marsh Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Salt Marsh Circle have a pool?
Yes, 108 Salt Marsh Circle has a pool.
Does 108 Salt Marsh Circle have accessible units?
No, 108 Salt Marsh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Salt Marsh Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Salt Marsh Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Salt Marsh Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Salt Marsh Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
