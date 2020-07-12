Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM

124 Apartments for rent in Fort Mill, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Mill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
32 Units Available
Waterstone
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1353 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans offer open kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Located off Gold Hill Road and I-77. Short drive to Charlotte, Ballantyne, Pineville, Rock City, Tega City and Indian land.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
27 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
236 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Move-in by 7/31 and get TWO MONTHS FREE!!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3971 Parkers Ferry Drive
3971 Parkers Fry, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
3971 Parkers Ferry Drive Available 08/10/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - 2 Story House Located in Park Ridge Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
252 Tail Race Ln
252 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Highly sought after Fort Mill THREE bedroom townhome with 2.5 bath and GARAGE. It's move-in ready! There is an open kitchen with nice black appliances & tons of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with x-l walk in closet.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Webbs Mill Drive
141 Webbs Mill Drive, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1192 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice Home Located in Avery Lakes Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Home has recently been remodeled, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Gas Fireplace.

1 of 43

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Nims Spring Drive
105 Nims Spring Drive, Fort Mill, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2550 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the White Grove Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
913 Little Creek Drive
913 Little Creek Drive, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
913 Little Creek Drive Available 08/15/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in The Cascades at River Crossing in Fort Mill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, Loft Area, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baxter
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baxter
338 Third Baxter Street
338 Third Baxter Street, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
4012 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baxter
3010 Colonel Springs Way
3010 Colonel Springs Way, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2172 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home with a Wide Southern Wrap Porch on a Quiet Corner. Flowing hardwoods on main, plantation shutters and newer appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3347 Norwich Road
3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2745 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 Penny Oaks Cove
1305 Penny Oaks Cove, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1305 Penny Oaks Cove Available 07/31/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Lexington Commons Parkway off of Celanese Road in Rock Hill, very close to I-77, Lots of Shopping, Local Restaurants, Riverwalk Park and the

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Pate Drive
507 Pate Drive, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful End Unit Townhome Located in the Regent Park Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master is on Main Level) & Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors/Plank Throughout Property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Mill, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Mill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

