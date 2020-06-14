170 Apartments for rent in Fort Mill, SC with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
$
9 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1405 sqft
Winter Storage Specials! Hurry in today for our LOOK-N-Lease Admin & App fees special, $500 and 1-Month Free* Select units.
$
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
$
4 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
17 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
$
252 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Meticulously conceived and crafted spaces with thoughtful use of materials ensure an effortless lifestyle. Modern finishes and features that will delight you are waiting as you start your new life at The Capital Club.

1 Unit Available
2014 Felts Pkwy
2014 Felts Parkway, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2240 sqft
2014 Felts Pkwy Available 07/05/20 New Home in the Massey Subdivision of Fort Mill, SC - The home is located in the highly desirable subdivision of Massey in Fort Mill, SC. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
313 Thornhill St
313 Thornhill Street, Fort Mill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2910 sqft
APPLICATION UNDER REVIEW - CALL OFFICE FOR UPDATES.

1 Unit Available
105 Nims Spring Drive
105 Nims Spring Drive, Fort Mill, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2550 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the White Grove Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

Baxter
1 Unit Available
338 Third Baxter Street
338 Third Baxter Street, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
4012 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA.

1 Unit Available
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.

1 Unit Available
317 Tylers Way
317 Tylers Way, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Nice 2BR 2BA, wood laminate floors in living/dining, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Disposer. Both baths have tub/shower. Washer & Dryer connections. small storage outside, fenced back yard, Concrete drive for two vehicles.
Whiteoak
45 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
12 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Ballantyne West
19 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Ballantyne East
46 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Yorkshire
5 Units Available
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1333 sqft
Spacious apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets. Ample on-site amenities, including a courtyard, tennis court and car wash area. Just minutes from McDowell Nature Preserve. Easy access to I-485.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Mill, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

