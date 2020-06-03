All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 920 Stockbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
920 Stockbridge Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:58 PM

920 Stockbridge Drive

920 Stockbridge Dr · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

920 Stockbridge Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,351

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
Contact community directly mention MLS Marketing as lead source to receive any specials currently offered- (803) 228-0532. The Arbors at Fort Mill is open! Contact community for specials and promotions. Located in the beautiful northeastern corner of Fort Mill, South Carolina, The Arbors at Ft. Mill features luxury apartment homes in a gorgeous setting. Enjoy nearby Lake Wylie and Windjammer Beach Park, or hop on the conveniently-located I-77 and take the 15-minute drive into downtown Charlotte for shopping, dining, and sight-seeing. Back home at The Arbors at Ft. Mill, you’ll enjoy spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, oversized walk-in closets, garden tubs, and large private patios and balconies. Stroll around our lushly-landscaped community and you’ll find a zero-entry, resort-style pool, a complimentary latte-lounge coffee bar, a fenced-in pet park and a private tanning bed. The Arbors at Ft. Mill…When Nothing But The Best Will Do! Prices, promotions and availability subject to change, contact today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Stockbridge Drive have any available units?
920 Stockbridge Drive has a unit available for $1,351 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Stockbridge Drive have?
Some of 920 Stockbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Stockbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Stockbridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Stockbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Stockbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 920 Stockbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 920 Stockbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 920 Stockbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Stockbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Stockbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 920 Stockbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 920 Stockbridge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 920 Stockbridge Drive has accessible units.
Does 920 Stockbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Stockbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 920 Stockbridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave
Fort Mill, SC 29707
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill Apartments with ParkingFort Mill Apartments with Pool
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Gaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity