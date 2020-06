Amenities

1 MONTH FREE RENT! COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE! Unique opportunity to lease office space near Main St. in the Historic District of Ft. Mill. This property is located on Tom Hall St., and is less than 2 minutes from downtown Ft. Mill. This is a 2nd floor office that has a great view of Tom Hall St. Exceptional visibility with a high level of traffic travelling on Tom Hall, your customers will have no problem locating you. WiFi provided, Utilities paid. Friendly, quiet working environment.