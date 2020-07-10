All apartments in Fort Mill
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

262 Tail Race Lane

262 Tail Race Lane · No Longer Available
Location

262 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Well cared for and updated townhome with lots of flexible living space. Downstairs has two living spaces OR dining room OR office. Great room w/fireplace is wide open to the eat in kitchen is perfect for entertaining and family time. Loft upstairs great for media / movie room or second / third living space / kids' playroom. Master suite is oversized w/extra large WIC and the two guest rooms. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Excellent location, excellent schools, excellent condition. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Tail Race Lane have any available units?
262 Tail Race Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 Tail Race Lane have?
Some of 262 Tail Race Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Tail Race Lane currently offering any rent specials?
262 Tail Race Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Tail Race Lane pet-friendly?
No, 262 Tail Race Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 262 Tail Race Lane offer parking?
Yes, 262 Tail Race Lane offers parking.
Does 262 Tail Race Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Tail Race Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Tail Race Lane have a pool?
No, 262 Tail Race Lane does not have a pool.
Does 262 Tail Race Lane have accessible units?
No, 262 Tail Race Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Tail Race Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 Tail Race Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

