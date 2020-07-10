262 Tail Race Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Well cared for and updated townhome with lots of flexible living space. Downstairs has two living spaces OR dining room OR office. Great room w/fireplace is wide open to the eat in kitchen is perfect for entertaining and family time. Loft upstairs great for media / movie room or second / third living space / kids' playroom. Master suite is oversized w/extra large WIC and the two guest rooms. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Excellent location, excellent schools, excellent condition. Call today!