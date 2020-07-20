Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

166 Still Avenue Available 07/31/20 Large 2 bed/2 bath near Anne Spring Close Greenway in Fort Mill - Large two bedroom, two bathroom home on 1 acre lot located near Anne Springs Close Greenway and downtown Fort Mill. Living room, office/den, kitchen & breakfast area, family room with gas logs fireplace, and laundry room. Freshly painted and has new carpeting. It has central heat and A/C. Appliances included are an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, & washer/dryer hookups. This property features a large screen-in porch with access to 2x car port, wired workshops, storage building and quiet large backyard under mature trees! Close to shopping, dining and minutes to I-77.



Pet Friendly: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with an additional $10/month pet rent per pet.



*Renters Insurance is required*



Directions from Fort Mill Office: Turn right onto SC-160 E. Turn left onto US-21 Business/Old Nation Rd. Make a sharp right onto Still Ave, the home is on the left.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4319012)