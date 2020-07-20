All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 166 Still Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
166 Still Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

166 Still Avenue

166 Still Avenue · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

166 Still Avenue, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 166 Still Avenue · Avail. Jul 31

$1,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
166 Still Avenue Available 07/31/20 Large 2 bed/2 bath near Anne Spring Close Greenway in Fort Mill - Large two bedroom, two bathroom home on 1 acre lot located near Anne Springs Close Greenway and downtown Fort Mill. Living room, office/den, kitchen & breakfast area, family room with gas logs fireplace, and laundry room. Freshly painted and has new carpeting. It has central heat and A/C. Appliances included are an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, & washer/dryer hookups. This property features a large screen-in porch with access to 2x car port, wired workshops, storage building and quiet large backyard under mature trees! Close to shopping, dining and minutes to I-77.

Pet Friendly: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with an additional $10/month pet rent per pet.

*Renters Insurance is required*

Directions from Fort Mill Office: Turn right onto SC-160 E. Turn left onto US-21 Business/Old Nation Rd. Make a sharp right onto Still Ave, the home is on the left.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4319012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Still Avenue have any available units?
166 Still Avenue has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Still Avenue have?
Some of 166 Still Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Still Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
166 Still Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Still Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Still Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 166 Still Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 166 Still Avenue offers parking.
Does 166 Still Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Still Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Still Avenue have a pool?
No, 166 Still Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 166 Still Avenue have accessible units?
No, 166 Still Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Still Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Still Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 166 Still Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave
Fort Mill, SC 29707
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill 3 BedroomsFort Mill Apartments with Pools
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity