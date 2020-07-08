1584 Trentwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest suite tennis court

Brand new home in Waterside at the Catawba! Community amenities include club house, fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and playground! Includes ring door bell. Back deck has stairs that lead down to spacious back with a gas grill/built in outdoor kitchen. Main floor includes an office in the front, formal dining room, all white kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, great room, powder bath, guest suite. Guest suite has a big en suite bathroom with dual sinks, and stand up shower. Upstairs include a large loft, with master suite on one side and guest rooms on other side of loft. Master has a huge walk in closet, double vanity, separate shower and tub. 2 guest bedrooms have a jack and jill bath they share. The 3rd has its own bathroom. Each room has walk in closets with windows.