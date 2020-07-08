All apartments in Fort Mill
Fort Mill, SC
1584 Trentwood Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 PM

1584 Trentwood Drive

1584 Trentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Mill
Location

1584 Trentwood Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Brand new home in Waterside at the Catawba! Community amenities include club house, fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and playground! Includes ring door bell. Back deck has stairs that lead down to spacious back with a gas grill/built in outdoor kitchen. Main floor includes an office in the front, formal dining room, all white kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, great room, powder bath, guest suite. Guest suite has a big en suite bathroom with dual sinks, and stand up shower. Upstairs include a large loft, with master suite on one side and guest rooms on other side of loft. Master has a huge walk in closet, double vanity, separate shower and tub. 2 guest bedrooms have a jack and jill bath they share. The 3rd has its own bathroom. Each room has walk in closets with windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1584 Trentwood Drive have any available units?
1584 Trentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1584 Trentwood Drive have?
Some of 1584 Trentwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1584 Trentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1584 Trentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1584 Trentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1584 Trentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 1584 Trentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1584 Trentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1584 Trentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1584 Trentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1584 Trentwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1584 Trentwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1584 Trentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1584 Trentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1584 Trentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1584 Trentwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

