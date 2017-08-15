All apartments in Fort Mill
1297 Arges River Dr
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

1297 Arges River Dr

1297 Arges River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1297 Arges River Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
Pristine Home Located in the Riverchase Subdivision in South Carolina! - This Four bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a must see with many upgrades! Brick & Stone ranch with open floor plan and 10 ft. ceilings. Features Trey Ceilings, custom built-ins, huge granite island, wine cooler, glass tile back splash, washer/dryer, garden tub in master bath along with dual vanities and so much more!!

Community has a playground, pool, recreation area, walking trails and river access for canoes and kayaks, etc.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4177844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 Arges River Dr have any available units?
1297 Arges River Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1297 Arges River Dr have?
Some of 1297 Arges River Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1297 Arges River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1297 Arges River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 Arges River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1297 Arges River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1297 Arges River Dr offer parking?
No, 1297 Arges River Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1297 Arges River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1297 Arges River Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 Arges River Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1297 Arges River Dr has a pool.
Does 1297 Arges River Dr have accessible units?
No, 1297 Arges River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 Arges River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1297 Arges River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
