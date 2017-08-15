1297 Arges River Dr

Amenities
Pristine Home Located in the Riverchase Subdivision in South Carolina! - This Four bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a must see with many upgrades! Brick & Stone ranch with open floor plan and 10 ft. ceilings. Features Trey Ceilings, custom built-ins, huge granite island, wine cooler, glass tile back splash, washer/dryer, garden tub in master bath along with dual vanities and so much more!!
Community has a playground, pool, recreation area, walking trails and river access for canoes and kayaks, etc.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4177844)