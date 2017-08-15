1297 Arges River Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly

Pristine Home Located in the Riverchase Subdivision in South Carolina! - This Four bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a must see with many upgrades! Brick & Stone ranch with open floor plan and 10 ft. ceilings. Features Trey Ceilings, custom built-ins, huge granite island, wine cooler, glass tile back splash, washer/dryer, garden tub in master bath along with dual vanities and so much more!!



Community has a playground, pool, recreation area, walking trails and river access for canoes and kayaks, etc.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4177844)