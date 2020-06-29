126 W Oak Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Desirable Whiteville Park, Totally Renovated 4 BR 3.5 BA home with 1950 heated sq. ft., Master Suite on 1st Floor with Ceramic Tile Walk-in Shower, 2 Sinks, Soaking Tub, Separate water closet + Hugh Walk-in Closet. Hardwoods in Living Area with Gas Logs, Ceramic Tile in Baths & Carpet in Master. Another Bedrooms with adjoining full Baths on 1st Floor, Stainless Steele Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Gas Range, Quartz Counters with Tons of Cabinets & Counter Space, Laundry Room includes Washer & Dryer, Screened Porch, Central Vacuum, Generator in case of power outage, 2 Car Garage, Storage Building or Workshop, Covered Patio includes lawn furniture, Lawn Maintenance Included in Rent. No Smoking/Vaping, Prefer No pets, Good Credit Only! Available Now!