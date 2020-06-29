All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 126 W Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
126 W Oak Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

126 W Oak Street

126 West Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

126 West Oak Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Desirable Whiteville Park, Totally Renovated 4 BR 3.5 BA home with 1950 heated sq. ft., Master Suite on 1st Floor with Ceramic Tile Walk-in Shower, 2 Sinks, Soaking Tub, Separate water closet + Hugh Walk-in Closet. Hardwoods in Living Area with Gas Logs, Ceramic Tile in Baths & Carpet in Master. Another Bedrooms with adjoining full Baths on 1st Floor, Stainless Steele Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Gas Range, Quartz Counters with Tons of Cabinets & Counter Space, Laundry Room includes Washer & Dryer, Screened Porch, Central Vacuum, Generator in case of power outage, 2 Car Garage, Storage Building or Workshop, Covered Patio includes lawn furniture, Lawn Maintenance Included in Rent. No Smoking/Vaping, Prefer No pets, Good Credit Only! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 W Oak Street have any available units?
126 W Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 W Oak Street have?
Some of 126 W Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 W Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 W Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 W Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 W Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 126 W Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 126 W Oak Street offers parking.
Does 126 W Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 W Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 W Oak Street have a pool?
No, 126 W Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 W Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 126 W Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 W Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 W Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way
Fort Mill, SC 29707
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill Apartments with ParkingFort Mill Apartments with Pool
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Gaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College