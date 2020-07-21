125 Yorktowne Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Renovated and Upgraded 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home in Fort Mill - You don't want to miss this Fully Renovated and Upgraded 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home located within walking distance to Harris Street Park and minutes from Downtown Fort Mill and I-77. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac and serviced by the Award Winning Fort Mill School District, this home boasts an open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and a designer palate fresh paint, fixtures and features. The open concept living room opens into the large kitchen with breakfast area. In the kitchen there are Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel smooth top stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and refrigerator as well as a laundry/pantry closet and Breakfast area. The back door opens to a large fully fenced back yard and entertainer's back deck. The Master Bedroom has a half bath. There is storage galore. Pet Friendly!!!



Directions from our Fort Mill Office- Turn right onto Hwy 160. Right onto US 21. Left onto Harris St. Right onto Yorktowne.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



