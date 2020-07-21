All apartments in Fort Mill
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
125 Yorktowne Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

125 Yorktowne Street

125 Yorktowne Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 Yorktowne Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated and Upgraded 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home in Fort Mill - You don't want to miss this Fully Renovated and Upgraded 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home located within walking distance to Harris Street Park and minutes from Downtown Fort Mill and I-77. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac and serviced by the Award Winning Fort Mill School District, this home boasts an open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and a designer palate fresh paint, fixtures and features. The open concept living room opens into the large kitchen with breakfast area. In the kitchen there are Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel smooth top stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and refrigerator as well as a laundry/pantry closet and Breakfast area. The back door opens to a large fully fenced back yard and entertainer's back deck. The Master Bedroom has a half bath. There is storage galore. Pet Friendly!!!

Directions from our Fort Mill Office- Turn right onto Hwy 160. Right onto US 21. Left onto Harris St. Right onto Yorktowne.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!

Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5143684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Yorktowne Street have any available units?
125 Yorktowne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Yorktowne Street have?
Some of 125 Yorktowne Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Yorktowne Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 Yorktowne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Yorktowne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Yorktowne Street is pet friendly.
Does 125 Yorktowne Street offer parking?
No, 125 Yorktowne Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 Yorktowne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Yorktowne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Yorktowne Street have a pool?
No, 125 Yorktowne Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 Yorktowne Street have accessible units?
No, 125 Yorktowne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Yorktowne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Yorktowne Street has units with dishwashers.
