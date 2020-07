Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

A lovely home in the heart of downtown Rock Hill. Cute 3 bed/2 bath home in a top rated desirable school district, easy access to HWY 77, schools, shopping and outdoor fun. This home offers 2 full baths, great kitchen layout and hardwoods throughout. Each bedroom offers double closet space for lots of storage. Also offers a glassed in sliding window back porch, great place to sit while enjoying fenced yard. Covered carport rare for area homes. Pets allowed conditionally.