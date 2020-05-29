105 Nims Spring Drive

Amenities
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the White Grove Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the First Floor, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Office/Family Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen (recently upgraded) with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Nice size yard with sprinkler system, Large backyard with patio. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only. Neighborhood has walking trails through 2 ponds and playground, Fort Mill Schools, easy access to YMCA and Doby's Bridge sports fields.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.
