105 Nims Spring Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the White Grove Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the First Floor, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Office/Family Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen (recently upgraded) with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Nice size yard with sprinkler system, Large backyard with patio. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only. Neighborhood has walking trails through 2 ponds and playground, Fort Mill Schools, easy access to YMCA and Doby's Bridge sports fields.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5557400)