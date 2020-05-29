All apartments in Fort Mill
105 Nims Spring Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

105 Nims Spring Drive

105 Nims Spring Drive · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Nims Spring Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Nims Spring Drive · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the White Grove Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the First Floor, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Office/Family Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen (recently upgraded) with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Nice size yard with sprinkler system, Large backyard with patio. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only. Neighborhood has walking trails through 2 ponds and playground, Fort Mill Schools, easy access to YMCA and Doby's Bridge sports fields.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Nims Spring Drive have any available units?
105 Nims Spring Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Nims Spring Drive have?
Some of 105 Nims Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Nims Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Nims Spring Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Nims Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 Nims Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 105 Nims Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 Nims Spring Drive does offer parking.
Does 105 Nims Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Nims Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Nims Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Nims Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Nims Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Nims Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Nims Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Nims Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.
