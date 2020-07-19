104 Grier Street

Amenities

Fort Mill charmer with 3 bedroom/1 bath Bungalow....curb appeal galore! Updated kitchen with vintage charm, new appliances, granite countertops, and a basement off the large laundry/mud room. Ideal screen porch off side yard to enjoy beautiful trees and a covered carport and bonus extra large storage/workshop with lots of potential. Walk downtown to the Ft. Mill restaurants, shops and beautiful Elisha Park. Rent $1500 month with one month rent security deposit. Available 1/1/10. Call 336-210-3339 to schedule a showing or complete lease application.