All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 104 Grier Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
104 Grier Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

104 Grier Street

104 Grier St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

104 Grier St, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fort Mill charmer with 3 bedroom/1 bath Bungalow....curb appeal galore! Updated kitchen with vintage charm, new appliances, granite countertops, and a basement off the large laundry/mud room. Ideal screen porch off side yard to enjoy beautiful trees and a covered carport and bonus extra large storage/workshop with lots of potential. Walk downtown to the Ft. Mill restaurants, shops and beautiful Elisha Park. Rent $1500 month with one month rent security deposit. Available 1/1/10. Call 336-210-3339 to schedule a showing or complete lease application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Grier Street have any available units?
104 Grier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Grier Street have?
Some of 104 Grier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Grier Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 Grier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Grier Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 Grier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 104 Grier Street offer parking?
Yes, 104 Grier Street offers parking.
Does 104 Grier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Grier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Grier Street have a pool?
No, 104 Grier Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 Grier Street have accessible units?
No, 104 Grier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Grier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Grier Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way
Fort Mill, SC 29707
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill 3 BedroomsFort Mill Apartments with Pools
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College