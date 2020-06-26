All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like Legends at Lake Murray.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
Legends at Lake Murray
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Legends at Lake Murray

1220 Meredith Dr · (803) 373-1350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waived Applications! Free Credit Checks!
logo
Rent Special
Waived Applications!
logo
Rent Special
Waived Application and Admin Fee
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC 29212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 707 · Avail. Oct 30

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Unit 1402 · Avail. Nov 6

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legends at Lake Murray.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
playground
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Legends at Lake Murray offers resort style apartments in beautiful Irmo, set between the popular town of Lexington and the city of Columbia, South Carolina.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Waived
Deposit: $300 up to 2 months rent - based on application results
Additional: N/A
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $15
restrictions: Some Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: We offer exterior storage on patio.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legends at Lake Murray have any available units?
Legends at Lake Murray has 5 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Legends at Lake Murray have?
Some of Legends at Lake Murray's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legends at Lake Murray currently offering any rent specials?
Legends at Lake Murray is offering the following rent specials: Waived Applications! Free Credit Checks!
Is Legends at Lake Murray pet-friendly?
Yes, Legends at Lake Murray is pet friendly.
Does Legends at Lake Murray offer parking?
Yes, Legends at Lake Murray offers parking.
Does Legends at Lake Murray have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legends at Lake Murray offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legends at Lake Murray have a pool?
Yes, Legends at Lake Murray has a pool.
Does Legends at Lake Murray have accessible units?
Yes, Legends at Lake Murray has accessible units.
Does Legends at Lake Murray have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legends at Lake Murray has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Legends at Lake Murray?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street
Columbia, SC 29201
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive
Columbia, SC 29206
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr
Columbia, SC 29229
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln
Columbia, SC 29229

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Apartments with ParkingColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SC
Chester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympia
Downtown
Granby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity