Legends at Lake Murray

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Waived
Deposit: $300 up to 2 months rent - based on application results
Additional: N/A
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $15
restrictions: Some Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: We offer exterior storage on patio.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.