Gates at Williams Brice

Amenities
3 bedroom condo located in downtown Columbia with easy access to University of South Carolina, I-77, & business/entertainment districts. Located in a GATED, community with COVERED ASSIGNED parking spaces, this CORNER unit offers a SPACIOUS balcony and an OPEN CONCEPT plan. Wifi & All appliances including WASHER/DRYER plus cable included! Other amenities include 24 hour gym, club/rec room, pool, whirlpool, outdoor BBQ grill area with HEAT lamps, & more! Balcony furniture comes with unit.