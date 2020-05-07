All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:42 AM

Gates at Williams Brice

1085 Shop Rd · (803) 546-2112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1085 Shop Rd, Columbia, SC 29201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
3 bedroom condo located in downtown Columbia with easy access to University of South Carolina, I-77, & business/entertainment districts. Located in a GATED, community with COVERED ASSIGNED parking spaces, this CORNER unit offers a SPACIOUS balcony and an OPEN CONCEPT plan. Wifi & All appliances including WASHER/DRYER plus cable included! Other amenities include 24 hour gym, club/rec room, pool, whirlpool, outdoor BBQ grill area with HEAT lamps, & more! Balcony furniture comes with unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gates at Williams Brice have any available units?
Gates at Williams Brice has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Gates at Williams Brice have?
Some of Gates at Williams Brice's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gates at Williams Brice currently offering any rent specials?
Gates at Williams Brice isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gates at Williams Brice pet-friendly?
No, Gates at Williams Brice is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does Gates at Williams Brice offer parking?
Yes, Gates at Williams Brice does offer parking.
Does Gates at Williams Brice have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gates at Williams Brice offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gates at Williams Brice have a pool?
Yes, Gates at Williams Brice has a pool.
Does Gates at Williams Brice have accessible units?
No, Gates at Williams Brice does not have accessible units.
Does Gates at Williams Brice have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gates at Williams Brice has units with dishwashers.
