923 Huntington Ave.

Amenities
Rosewood Home - Home is minutes away from the University of South Carolina, Midlands Technical College, and Five Points: offering the following;
* Hardwood floors
* Stove, fridge, disposal, washer, and dryer
* Three ceiling fans
* Central heat and air
* Gas heat
* Dining room
* Bonus room with inoperable aesthetic fireplace
* Fenced back yard
* Front porch
* Rear patio
The landlord does not maintain the washer & dryer. Tenant is responsible for activating electric and gas accounts with Dominion Energy, water, and sewer with the City of Columbia. Up to 2 pets considered with prior approval and paid pet deposit. Renters insurance required. No interior smoking.
The unit is still tenant occupied. Pictures are one year old. Viewings by appointment only. #923H
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THIS PROPERTY - PLEASE COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION FORM BELOW!
You must complete the registration form and view the property prior to filling out an application.
https://www.scpattonproperties.com/pdf/Registration%20Form%20for%20Viewing-2.pdf
(RLNE4837431)