923 Huntington Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

923 Huntington Ave.

923 Huntington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

923 Huntington Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205
Central Rosewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rosewood Home - Home is minutes away from the University of South Carolina, Midlands Technical College, and Five Points: offering the following;

* Hardwood floors
* Stove, fridge, disposal, washer, and dryer
* Three ceiling fans
* Central heat and air
* Gas heat
* Dining room
* Bonus room with inoperable aesthetic fireplace
* Fenced back yard
* Front porch
* Rear patio

The landlord does not maintain the washer & dryer. Tenant is responsible for activating electric and gas accounts with Dominion Energy, water, and sewer with the City of Columbia. Up to 2 pets considered with prior approval and paid pet deposit. Renters insurance required. No interior smoking.

The unit is still tenant occupied. Pictures are one year old. Viewings by appointment only. #923H

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THIS PROPERTY - PLEASE COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION FORM BELOW!
You must complete the registration form and view the property prior to filling out an application.
https://www.scpattonproperties.com/pdf/Registration%20Form%20for%20Viewing-2.pdf

(RLNE4837431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

