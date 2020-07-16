923 Huntington Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rosewood Home - Home is minutes away from the University of South Carolina, Midlands Technical College, and Five Points: offering the following;



* Hardwood floors

* Stove, fridge, disposal, washer, and dryer

* Three ceiling fans

* Central heat and air

* Gas heat

* Dining room

* Bonus room with inoperable aesthetic fireplace

* Fenced back yard

* Front porch

* Rear patio



The landlord does not maintain the washer & dryer. Tenant is responsible for activating electric and gas accounts with Dominion Energy, water, and sewer with the City of Columbia. Up to 2 pets considered with prior approval and paid pet deposit. Renters insurance required. No interior smoking.



The unit is still tenant occupied. Pictures are one year old. Viewings by appointment only. #923H



