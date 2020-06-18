All apartments in Columbia
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:24 PM

702 Hemphill Street

702 Hemphill Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519673
Location

702 Hemphill Street, Columbia, SC 29205
South Kilbourne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,029

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

A coveted rental home located in Columbia! Your next home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
--1,040 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Updated lighting fixtures with ceiling fans
--Storage shed
--Outside covered areas
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotlin
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Hemphill Street have any available units?
702 Hemphill Street has a unit available for $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Hemphill Street have?
Some of 702 Hemphill Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Hemphill Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 Hemphill Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Hemphill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Hemphill Street is pet friendly.
Does 702 Hemphill Street offer parking?
No, 702 Hemphill Street does not offer parking.
Does 702 Hemphill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Hemphill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Hemphill Street have a pool?
No, 702 Hemphill Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 Hemphill Street have accessible units?
No, 702 Hemphill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Hemphill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Hemphill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
