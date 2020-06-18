702 Hemphill Street

Amenities

A coveted rental home located in Columbia! Your next home includes:



--2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms

--1,040 square feet

--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances

--Washer/dryer hookup

--Central air conditioning

--Updated lighting fixtures with ceiling fans

--Storage shed

--Outside covered areas

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotlin

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.