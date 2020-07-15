All apartments in Columbia
611 Waccamaw Ave., #11
611 Waccamaw Ave., #11

611 Waccamaw Ave · No Longer Available
Location

611 Waccamaw Ave, Columbia, SC 29205
Wales Garden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Five Points/ Wales Garden Condo - Unit is located in the heart of Wales Garden. Close to downtown Columbia, Five Points, University of South Carolina; offering the following :

* Parquet flooring
* Two wall mounted heat pump and a/c
* Stove, fridge, dishwasher, and disposal
* Total electric
* Eat in kitchen
* Coin operated laundry on site
* Hot water, water, sewer and trash included in rental rate

Water, sewer, and trash included in rental rate. Tenant is responsible for activating the electric account with Dominion. Renters insurance is required. One pet considered with prior approval and paid pet deposit. No interior smoking. Unassigned parking in parking lot with decal. Non permit street parking also available; first come first served. #01-0414-611W-11

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 have any available units?
611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 have?
Some of 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 currently offering any rent specials?
611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 is pet friendly.
Does 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 offer parking?
Yes, 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 offers parking.
Does 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 have a pool?
No, 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 does not have a pool.
Does 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 have accessible units?
No, 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Waccamaw Ave., #11 has units with dishwashers.
