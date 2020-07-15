611 Waccamaw Ave., #11

Amenities

Five Points/ Wales Garden Condo - Unit is located in the heart of Wales Garden. Close to downtown Columbia, Five Points, University of South Carolina; offering the following :



* Parquet flooring

* Two wall mounted heat pump and a/c

* Stove, fridge, dishwasher, and disposal

* Total electric

* Eat in kitchen

* Coin operated laundry on site

* Hot water, water, sewer and trash included in rental rate



Water, sewer, and trash included in rental rate. Tenant is responsible for activating the electric account with Dominion. Renters insurance is required. One pet considered with prior approval and paid pet deposit. No interior smoking. Unassigned parking in parking lot with decal. Non permit street parking also available; first come first served. #01-0414-611W-11



IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THIS PROPERTY - PLEASE COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION FORM BELOW!

You must complete the registration form and view the property prior to filling out an application.

https://www.scpattonproperties.com/pdf/Registration%20Form%20for%20Viewing-2.pdf



(RLNE4822871)