526 EDISTO AVE 26
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

526 EDISTO AVE 26

526 Edisto Ave · No Longer Available
Location

526 Edisto Ave, Columbia, SC 29205
Wales Garden

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 26 Available 07/01/20 SECURED CONDO FOR RENT IN 5 POINTS! - Property Id: 282097

Perfect for college and grad students located in the heart of 5 Points in secured building! Adorable condo with refinished parquet floors, freshly painted throughout. Eat-in kitchen with updated appliances & white cabinets. 1940's bathroom with original black and white tile floor and cast iron tub, both in pristine condition. This corner end unit has fabulous light! Walk to Five Points, Close to USC. The Edisto offers onsite laundry facility and off street parking. Locked building adds extra security and piece of mind.
Property Id 282097

(RLNE5786667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 EDISTO AVE 26 have any available units?
526 EDISTO AVE 26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 EDISTO AVE 26 have?
Some of 526 EDISTO AVE 26's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 EDISTO AVE 26 currently offering any rent specials?
526 EDISTO AVE 26 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 EDISTO AVE 26 pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 EDISTO AVE 26 is pet friendly.
Does 526 EDISTO AVE 26 offer parking?
Yes, 526 EDISTO AVE 26 does offer parking.
Does 526 EDISTO AVE 26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 EDISTO AVE 26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 EDISTO AVE 26 have a pool?
No, 526 EDISTO AVE 26 does not have a pool.
Does 526 EDISTO AVE 26 have accessible units?
No, 526 EDISTO AVE 26 does not have accessible units.
Does 526 EDISTO AVE 26 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 EDISTO AVE 26 has units with dishwashers.
