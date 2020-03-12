526 EDISTO AVE 26

Amenities

Unit 26 Available 07/01/20 SECURED CONDO FOR RENT IN 5 POINTS! - Property Id: 282097



Perfect for college and grad students located in the heart of 5 Points in secured building! Adorable condo with refinished parquet floors, freshly painted throughout. Eat-in kitchen with updated appliances & white cabinets. 1940's bathroom with original black and white tile floor and cast iron tub, both in pristine condition. This corner end unit has fabulous light! Walk to Five Points, Close to USC. The Edisto offers onsite laundry facility and off street parking. Locked building adds extra security and piece of mind.

Property Id 282097



