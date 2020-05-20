All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:40 PM

5100 Holmes Avenue

5100 Holmes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Holmes Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203
College Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Columbia, SC is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,678sqft! Charming curb appeal with beautiful wrap-around covered front porch! From the porch you will come through the front door and enter the living room, the living room offers a timeless fireplace, upgraded ceiling fan, and large windows. Off the living room, you will find the kitchen to your right and the master bedroom to your left. The master bedroom offers charming pocket doors, fireplace, ceiling fan, with an extra room on-suite – master bathroom offers a vanity with fireplace and shower/tub. On from the living room, the kitchen offers upgraded appliances, countertops an abundance of cabinet space with easy access to the dining room. The additional bedroom is on the opposite side of the master and off the kitchen. Large backyard with lots of room for play and activities! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

''?Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Holmes Avenue have any available units?
5100 Holmes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Holmes Avenue have?
Some of 5100 Holmes Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Holmes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Holmes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Holmes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 Holmes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5100 Holmes Avenue offer parking?
No, 5100 Holmes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5100 Holmes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Holmes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Holmes Avenue have a pool?
No, 5100 Holmes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Holmes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5100 Holmes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Holmes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Holmes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
