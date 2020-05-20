5100 Holmes Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This delightful home located in Columbia, SC is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,678sqft! Charming curb appeal with beautiful wrap-around covered front porch! From the porch you will come through the front door and enter the living room, the living room offers a timeless fireplace, upgraded ceiling fan, and large windows. Off the living room, you will find the kitchen to your right and the master bedroom to your left. The master bedroom offers charming pocket doors, fireplace, ceiling fan, with an extra room on-suite – master bathroom offers a vanity with fireplace and shower/tub. On from the living room, the kitchen offers upgraded appliances, countertops an abundance of cabinet space with easy access to the dining room. The additional bedroom is on the opposite side of the master and off the kitchen. Large backyard with lots of room for play and activities! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



''?Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.