3602 Truman Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Newly Renovated Ranch- Smartly Priced. Ready for Move-In! - This newly renovated spacious 3+ bedroom 1.5-bath home features a great open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, nice sized laundry room, tile bathrooms and much more. Call today for a viewing.



TO SCHEDULE A SELF GUIDED SHOWING PLEASE VISIT OUT WEBSITE: WWW.PALMETTOSCPROPERTIES.COM



Unfortunately, this property does not qualify for section 8 housing vouchers.



Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.



Pet Policy Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in our rental homes with a pet deposit. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Pets are accepted with management approval. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $350.00 refundable pet deposit for the pet. Pet rent in the amount of $35.00 monthly will be charged.



On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date. An interview or picture could be requested.



Call or email us today for an immediate showing!



(RLNE5699740)