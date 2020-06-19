All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3602 Truman Street

3602 Truman Street · No Longer Available
Location

3602 Truman Street, Columbia, SC 29204
Belvedere

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Newly Renovated Ranch- Smartly Priced. Ready for Move-In! - This newly renovated spacious 3+ bedroom 1.5-bath home features a great open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, nice sized laundry room, tile bathrooms and much more. Call today for a viewing.

TO SCHEDULE A SELF GUIDED SHOWING PLEASE VISIT OUT WEBSITE: WWW.PALMETTOSCPROPERTIES.COM

Unfortunately, this property does not qualify for section 8 housing vouchers.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

Pet Policy Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in our rental homes with a pet deposit. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Pets are accepted with management approval. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $350.00 refundable pet deposit for the pet. Pet rent in the amount of $35.00 monthly will be charged.

On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date. An interview or picture could be requested.

Call or email us today for an immediate showing!

(RLNE5699740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Truman Street have any available units?
3602 Truman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 Truman Street have?
Some of 3602 Truman Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Truman Street currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Truman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Truman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 Truman Street is pet friendly.
Does 3602 Truman Street offer parking?
No, 3602 Truman Street does not offer parking.
Does 3602 Truman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 Truman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Truman Street have a pool?
No, 3602 Truman Street does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Truman Street have accessible units?
No, 3602 Truman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Truman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Truman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
