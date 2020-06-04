All apartments in Columbia
3512 Piedmont Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:20 PM

3512 Piedmont Avenue

3512 Piedmont Avenue · (762) 220-3407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3512 Piedmont Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203
Booker Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Columbia, SC is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private driveway, cozy enclosed front porch – inside the home includes updated ceiling fans and light fixtures, natural light and views of greenery throughout – move outside to the large backyard with plenty of room for entertaining or lounging and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Piedmont Avenue have any available units?
3512 Piedmont Avenue has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Piedmont Avenue have?
Some of 3512 Piedmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Piedmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Piedmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Piedmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Piedmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Piedmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 3512 Piedmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Piedmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Piedmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Piedmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3512 Piedmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Piedmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3512 Piedmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Piedmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Piedmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
