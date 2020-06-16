All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:41 PM

2002 Greene Street

2002 Greene Street
Location

2002 Greene Street, Columbia, SC 29205
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 105 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
If you want the best location in Five Points, this is it! Be in the middle of it all and still close to campus. This one bedroom condo is spacious, with a full size kitchen, separate bedroom, bath and walk-in closet. The entry is secured and requires a key to enter the building.

This condo includes a secured entry, dedicated parking.

Located in the heart of Five Points and 1 mile to USC.

Water, sewer, and trash is included in rent.

Pets are not allowed.

Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted

This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Greene Street have any available units?
2002 Greene Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 2002 Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Greene Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Greene Street pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Greene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 2002 Greene Street offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Greene Street does offer parking.
Does 2002 Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Greene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Greene Street have a pool?
No, 2002 Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 2002 Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Greene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Greene Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Greene Street does not have units with air conditioning.
