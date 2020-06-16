2002 Greene Street

Amenities

parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking

If you want the best location in Five Points, this is it! Be in the middle of it all and still close to campus. This one bedroom condo is spacious, with a full size kitchen, separate bedroom, bath and walk-in closet. The entry is secured and requires a key to enter the building.



This condo includes a secured entry, dedicated parking.



Located in the heart of Five Points and 1 mile to USC.



Water, sewer, and trash is included in rent.



Pets are not allowed.



Qualifications:

$50/adult application processing charge

650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections

Current proof of income

Clean credit and background

No prior evictions or late rent

Housing vouchers not accepted



This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers

Columbia's Leader In Property Management

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.