2002 Greene Street

Amenities
If you want the best location in Five Points, this is it! Be in the middle of it all and still close to campus. This one bedroom condo is spacious, with a full size kitchen, separate bedroom, bath and walk-in closet. The entry is secured and requires a key to enter the building.
This condo includes a secured entry, dedicated parking.
Located in the heart of Five Points and 1 mile to USC.
Water, sewer, and trash is included in rent.
Pets are not allowed.
Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted
This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.