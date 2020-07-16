Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym pool hot tub tennis court

1850 Atlantic Drive #116 Available 08/15/20 Cute Condo In Gated Community! - Nice 1BR condo in gated community! Cute and cozy 1 bedroom w/ all appliances, washer and dryer, screened in porch, ground floor apartment. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and basketball court easy access to River Front Walking Trail. Close to downtown and St. Andrews area Minutes from I26, shopping, Riverbank Zoo and much more.

NO PETS



Application Fee: $55

Administrative Fee $150

Security Deposit $775 with approved credit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2215885)