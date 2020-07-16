All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 1850 Atlantic Drive #116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
1850 Atlantic Drive #116
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1850 Atlantic Drive #116

1850 Atlantic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1850 Atlantic Drive, Columbia, SC 29210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
1850 Atlantic Drive #116 Available 08/15/20 Cute Condo In Gated Community! - Nice 1BR condo in gated community! Cute and cozy 1 bedroom w/ all appliances, washer and dryer, screened in porch, ground floor apartment. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and basketball court easy access to River Front Walking Trail. Close to downtown and St. Andrews area Minutes from I26, shopping, Riverbank Zoo and much more.
NO PETS

Application Fee: $55
Administrative Fee $150
Security Deposit $775 with approved credit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2215885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 have any available units?
1850 Atlantic Drive #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 have?
Some of 1850 Atlantic Drive #116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Atlantic Drive #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 offer parking?
No, 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 does not offer parking.
Does 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 have a pool?
Yes, 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 has a pool.
Does 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 have accessible units?
No, 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Atlantic Drive #116 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl
Columbia, SC 29169
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd
Columbia, SC 29203
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy
Columbia, SC 29209
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive
Columbia, SC 29206
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St
Columbia, SC 29201
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr
Columbia, SC 29229
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St
Columbia, SC 29201

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Apartments with ParkingColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Sumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCForest Acres, SC
Newberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympia
Robert Mills Historic
Granby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter