All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 1516 Columbia College Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
1516 Columbia College Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

1516 Columbia College Drive

1516 Columbia College Drive · (803) 466-8017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1516 Columbia College Drive, Columbia, SC 29203
Windemere Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
CLOSE TO USC/DOWNTOWN! Come in and view the heavy molding throughout with 9 ft ceilings and heart of pine floors! Granite in kitchen and bathroom floors. Florida room and 6 fireplaces throughout the home. Garden landscaped backyard with in-ground pool! Truly a step back in time! Located near Columbia College, it is very convenient to USC, the Vista, 5pts, downtown and Forest Acres restaurants/shops. Many Renovations and improvements completed. Rent to own or purchase with pre-occupany considered.
Owner prefers sale to rental on this beautiful in-town mini mansion and will thus offer a rent to own program where a generous portion of rent goes to loan down payment, all closing costs paid, a loan office with a credit repair history will be assigned specifically to work with buyer towards getting credit and dept ratios to a level where a loan can be provided - and mortgage will be less than rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Columbia College Drive have any available units?
1516 Columbia College Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Columbia College Drive have?
Some of 1516 Columbia College Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Columbia College Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Columbia College Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Columbia College Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Columbia College Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1516 Columbia College Drive offer parking?
No, 1516 Columbia College Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Columbia College Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Columbia College Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Columbia College Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1516 Columbia College Drive has a pool.
Does 1516 Columbia College Drive have accessible units?
No, 1516 Columbia College Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Columbia College Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Columbia College Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1516 Columbia College Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd
Columbia, SC 29229
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Town Center at Lake Carolina
20 Helton Dr
Columbia, SC 29229
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr
Columbia, SC 29223
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd
Columbia, SC 29210
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr
Columbia, SC 29212

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SC
Chester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympia
Downtown
Granby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity