1516 Columbia College Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

CLOSE TO USC/DOWNTOWN! Come in and view the heavy molding throughout with 9 ft ceilings and heart of pine floors! Granite in kitchen and bathroom floors. Florida room and 6 fireplaces throughout the home. Garden landscaped backyard with in-ground pool! Truly a step back in time! Located near Columbia College, it is very convenient to USC, the Vista, 5pts, downtown and Forest Acres restaurants/shops. Many Renovations and improvements completed. Rent to own or purchase with pre-occupany considered.

Owner prefers sale to rental on this beautiful in-town mini mansion and will thus offer a rent to own program where a generous portion of rent goes to loan down payment, all closing costs paid, a loan office with a credit repair history will be assigned specifically to work with buyer towards getting credit and dept ratios to a level where a loan can be provided - and mortgage will be less than rent.