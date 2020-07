Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move-in Ready Tudor style duplex in desirable Melrose Heights neighborhood! This Historic duplex has 3 beds and 2 baths on each side and features hardwoods and tile throughout. The living room has diamond patterned lattice windows and a fireplace leading into the dining room. From the kitchen you can access the large shared deck overlooking the fenced-in backyard. Washer and dryer located in the basement. Minutes to UofSC campus and downtown shopping/dining amenities. Renter to verify. Both sides are currently available, price is per unit.