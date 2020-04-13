Amenities

135 Top Forest Rd Available 08/17/20 Very Nice Townhome in the Southeast Area of Columbia - 135 Top Forest Rd Columbia, SC 29209



Bedrooms: 2

Baths 2.5

Square footage: 1296

Rental amount: $1275.00

Available: August 17, 2020



This home features:

Family room

Dining area

Eat in Kitchen w/appliances

2 bedrooms (all upstairs)

2.5 baths (half bath downstairs)

Special features:

Very lovely floor plan

Cozy family room with wood flooring

Dining area with wood flooring

Kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher)

Pantry closet

Coat closet

Plantation blinds

Molding throughout

Carpeted upstairs

Second bedroom has private bath

Attic

Washer and dryer included

Gas heat and water heater

Front yard lawn maintenance included

Neutral colors throughout

Master bed/bath includes walk in closet, garden tub, and a double vanity sink Laundry closet located upstairs

Lovely front porch

Rear paved parking for 2

Tankless water heater has a digital control panel upstairs to govern the water temperature of the entire home

Community features:

Sidewalk lined streets

Community pool with an outdoor fireplace and cabana



School information:

Richland School District 1

Elementary - Meadowfield- 6 minutes away

Middle- Hand- 13 minutes away

High- Dreher - 10 minutes away



Distance:

Approximately

5 minutes away from VA Hospital

5 minutes away from USC Medical School

9 minutes away from Midlands Tech

10 minutes away from Fort Jackson

13 minutes away from I-77 Leesburg Rd.

14 minutes away from Benedict College

14 minutes away from USC

16 minutes away from downtown Columbia

16 minutes away from Palmetto Baptist

17 minutes away from Palmetto Health Children's Hospital

17 minutes away from Lexington Medical Center

18 minutes away from Columbia Metropolitan Airport

40 minutes away from Shaw Air Force

And minutes away from shopping, dining, and more!

