Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

135 Top Forest Rd

135 Top Forest Drive · (803) 771-0001
Location

135 Top Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 135 Top Forest Rd · Avail. Aug 17

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
135 Top Forest Rd Available 08/17/20 Very Nice Townhome in the Southeast Area of Columbia - 135 Top Forest Rd Columbia, SC 29209

Bedrooms: 2
Baths 2.5
Square footage: 1296
Rental amount: $1275.00
Available: August 17, 2020

This home features:
Family room
Dining area
Eat in Kitchen w/appliances
2 bedrooms (all upstairs)
2.5 baths (half bath downstairs)
Special features:
Very lovely floor plan
Cozy family room with wood flooring
Dining area with wood flooring
Kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher)
Pantry closet
Coat closet
Plantation blinds
Molding throughout
Carpeted upstairs
Second bedroom has private bath
Attic
Washer and dryer included
Gas heat and water heater
Front yard lawn maintenance included
Neutral colors throughout
Master bed/bath includes walk in closet, garden tub, and a double vanity sink Laundry closet located upstairs
Lovely front porch
Rear paved parking for 2
Tankless water heater has a digital control panel upstairs to govern the water temperature of the entire home
Community features:
Sidewalk lined streets
Community pool with an outdoor fireplace and cabana

School information:
Richland School District 1
Elementary - Meadowfield- 6 minutes away
Middle- Hand- 13 minutes away
High- Dreher - 10 minutes away

Distance:
Approximately
5 minutes away from VA Hospital
5 minutes away from USC Medical School
9 minutes away from Midlands Tech
10 minutes away from Fort Jackson
13 minutes away from I-77 Leesburg Rd.
14 minutes away from Benedict College
14 minutes away from USC
16 minutes away from downtown Columbia
16 minutes away from Palmetto Baptist
17 minutes away from Palmetto Health Children's Hospital
17 minutes away from Lexington Medical Center
18 minutes away from Columbia Metropolitan Airport
40 minutes away from Shaw Air Force
And minutes away from shopping, dining, and more!
Visit www.managecolumbia.net
Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC

(RLNE4057807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

